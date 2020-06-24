Ark (ARK) Price Up 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Ark has a market cap of $37.06 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00003156 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, COSS, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00026686 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000197 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 150,267,470 coins and its circulating supply is 121,796,573 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ark is forum.ark.io . The official website for Ark is ark.io

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, Upbit, COSS, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Cryptopia, OKEx, Livecoin and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

