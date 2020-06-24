Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Trading Down 3%

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) shares dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.70, approximately 99,270 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,648,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

AHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.10 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.09.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66. The stock has a market cap of $71.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.14). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 49.24% and a negative net margin of 11.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,877 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 14,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.