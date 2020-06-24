Assicurazioni Generali SpA – (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali SpA – (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

ARZGY traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.62. 339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,486. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.39.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

