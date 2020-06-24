At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Shares Gap Up to $8.10

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.41, but opened at $8.10. At Home Group shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 56,105 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOME. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on At Home Group from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.22.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $452.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.82.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.15 million. At Home Group had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 47.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of At Home Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in At Home Group by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in At Home Group by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 11,283.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

