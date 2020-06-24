Atonomi One Day Volume Reaches $32.00 (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Atonomi has a total market capitalization of $86,986.68 and approximately $32.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Atonomi has traded 69.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Atonomi token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, BitForex, LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00045718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $487.34 or 0.05221708 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002655 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00054572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00031668 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Atonomi Token Profile

Atonomi is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news . Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Ethfinex, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

