Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Trading 6.3% Higher

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s share price traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.31 and last traded at $23.59, 6,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 196,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BCEL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Atreca in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $594.21 million and a P/E ratio of -4.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). On average, analysts predict that Atreca will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tito Serafini sold 4,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $92,218.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,209.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $120,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,600 shares of company stock worth $1,864,280. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atreca by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Atreca by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Atreca by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Atreca by 4,968.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atreca Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

