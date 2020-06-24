AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to post $34.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AtriCure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.70 million and the lowest is $25.80 million. AtriCure posted sales of $58.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year sales of $204.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $183.20 million to $213.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $275.91 million, with estimates ranging from $251.70 million to $288.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.13 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 19.98%. AtriCure’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATRC shares. ValuEngine raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AtriCure from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AtriCure from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,800,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $3,169,280. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in AtriCure during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 212.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AtriCure by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AtriCure by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATRC stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.00. The company had a trading volume of 27,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,641. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.98 and a 200 day moving average of $38.35. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.59 and a beta of 0.80.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

