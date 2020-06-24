Augur Trading 12.1% Higher This Week (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Augur has a total market capitalization of $193.96 million and $23.04 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Augur has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Augur token can currently be purchased for about $17.63 or 0.00182887 BTC on popular exchanges including ChaoEX, IDEX, AirSwap and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.75 or 0.01874733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00170698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00050083 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00113235 BTC.

About Augur

Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bitsane, Bitbns, Bithumb, HitBTC, ABCC, Gate.io, Cobinhood, IDEX, DragonEX, Cryptopia, Mercatox, BX Thailand, CoinTiger, Bittrex, Crex24, BitBay, Livecoin, Upbit, ChaoEX, Poloniex, Koinex, Liqui, AirSwap, Zebpay, Binance, Ethfinex, Kraken, Gatecoin and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

