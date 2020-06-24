Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auris Medical Holding AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of hearing loss and tinnitus. The Company has two projects in advanced clinical development: AM-101 for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus and AM-111 for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. Auris Medical Holding AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Auris Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

EARS remained flat at $$0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 56,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,758. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.22. Auris Medical has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $3.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Auris Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.44% of Auris Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Auris Medical

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

