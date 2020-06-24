Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target Cut to C$21.00

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ACB. AltaCorp Capital upped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$2.50 to C$10.40 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Pi Financial set a C$2.00 price target on Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.42.

Shares of ACB stock traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$18.74. 2,117,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,428. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of C$7.50 and a 1 year high of C$124.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of -1.25.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.70) by C($0.29). The business had revenue of C$75.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$63.44 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.1000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

