Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$17.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$6.20. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Eight Capital increased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$2.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. AltaCorp Capital increased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$2.50 to C$10.40 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.42.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$18.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,117,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.37. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of C$7.50 and a 52-week high of C$124.32.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.70) by C($0.29). The business had revenue of C$75.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$63.44 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.1000001 EPS for the current year.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

