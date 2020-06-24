AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 122.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $563,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.7% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 23,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,062,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Instinet restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,210.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $950.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,215.88.

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AZO traded down $33.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,101.98. 9,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,251. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,104.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1,068.29.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 91.18% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.92 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

