Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Up to $13.04

Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.95, but opened at $13.04. Azul shares last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 85,469 shares changing hands.

AZUL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Azul in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Azul from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.22.

Get Azul alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $24.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($1.13). Azul had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $632.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that Azul SA will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Azul by 301.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Azul by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Azul by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Azul by 206.7% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.