Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires 262,880 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,979,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,880 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $42,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,680,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,548 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 117,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 361,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 70,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 38,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.97. The company had a trading volume of 40,488,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,300,898. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.17. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $207.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

