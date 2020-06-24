Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires 55,809 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,057,033 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,809 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.09% of Comcast worth $139,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $38.49. 7,937,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,091,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

