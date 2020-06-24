Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Buys 15,889 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,346,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,889 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.51% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $65,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth $177,281,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth $115,187,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter worth $78,363,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,769,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,944,000 after buying an additional 975,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,116,020,000 after buying an additional 959,483 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MXIM traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.36. 57,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,262,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.92 and a 200 day moving average of $56.89. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is 79.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MXIM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.63.

In other news, VP Vivek Jain sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $260,400.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $308,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,446 shares of company stock valued at $3,083,806. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

