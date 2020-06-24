Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Buys 743 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 676,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.48% of CDW worth $63,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CDW by 144.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,464,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $323,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,429 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $218,917,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $91,418,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,748,000 after acquiring an additional 523,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CDW by 211.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 708,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,080,000 after acquiring an additional 480,636 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.86.

CDW stock traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.72. 10,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,170. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. CDW has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $146.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.35.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 97.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. CDW’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

In other CDW news, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $707,030.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,017.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $534,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,533 shares in the company, valued at $15,139,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

