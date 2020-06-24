Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Cuts Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $22,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 9.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 18.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 363,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,513,000 after buying an additional 56,734 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the first quarter valued at $303,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the first quarter valued at $16,924,000. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.1% during the first quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 95,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLR. Argus increased their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.50.

DLR stock traded down $3.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.99. 63,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,555. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $158.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.62. The firm has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.19.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.64). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.17, for a total transaction of $420,850.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,850.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $3,625,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,073 shares of company stock valued at $15,602,418. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

