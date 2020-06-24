Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Decreases Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,287 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,753 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,950,972 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $381,664,000 after buying an additional 171,348 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 23,806 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 8,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS traded down $4.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.84. 11,583,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,978,290. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.09. The company has a market cap of $210.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.96.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.