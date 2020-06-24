Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Grows Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,412,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,999 shares during the period. Air Products & Chemicals makes up 2.5% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $282,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD stock traded down $4.78 on Wednesday, reaching $234.31. 27,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,133. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $257.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.91.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. HSBC downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.78.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.