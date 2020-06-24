Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Lowers Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,528,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,908 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 1.8% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.36% of Automatic Data Processing worth $208,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $5,301,510,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 702,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,956,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,360,790,000 after purchasing an additional 27,655 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 26.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,561,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,571,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,491,000 after purchasing an additional 29,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.54.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $4.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.61. The company had a trading volume of 558,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.18. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.