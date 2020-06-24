Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases 13,230 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,230 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $17,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 452,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,573,000 after purchasing an additional 47,980 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Waste Management by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,326,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in Waste Management by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 25,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $102.40. 1,607,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,702. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.79.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

