Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases 16,199 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 966,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,199 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 2.9% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.34% of Lockheed Martin worth $327,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 162,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.31.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $11.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $360.40. The company had a trading volume of 61,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,264. The company’s 50-day moving average is $381.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.39. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $103.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

