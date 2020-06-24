Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,027,767 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,377 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 1.7% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $199,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,756. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

SBUX traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.33. 7,234,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,338,919. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.88. The stock has a market cap of $88.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

