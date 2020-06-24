Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,883,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 21,054 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 2.2% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.27% of Honeywell International worth $252,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $5.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.56. 1,557,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,631,163. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.48 and a 200 day moving average of $156.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $99.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. Langenberg & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.47.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

