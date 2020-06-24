Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Trims Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,039 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $21,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in United Technologies by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,233,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $184,697,000 after buying an additional 560,224 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in United Technologies by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 109,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,399,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in United Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 81,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,257,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,486,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,716,388,000 after buying an additional 322,826 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in United Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 499,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,874,000 after buying an additional 20,797 shares during the period. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UTX shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.45.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,557,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $158.44. The company has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.97.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

