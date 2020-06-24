Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Chou Associates Management Inc.

Chou Associates Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 0.4% of Chou Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Chou Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.7% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,076,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,863,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 434,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,304,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 333,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,761,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.79. 45,151,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,459,104. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.