Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) is 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s 6th Largest Position

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,158,885 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344,413 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises about 2.5% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $690,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4,828.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.92. The company had a trading volume of 795,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $58.22. The company has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.14.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.6555 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

