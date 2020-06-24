Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 13,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,967. Barnwell Industries has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.68.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

