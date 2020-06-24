Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.17. The company had a trading volume of 13,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,967. Barnwell Industries has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.68.
About Barnwell Industries
