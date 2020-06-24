Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.86 Billion

Analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) will post $2.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.80 billion. Baxter International posted sales of $2.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year sales of $11.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $11.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.09 billion to $12.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.60.

In related news, SVP Sean Martin bought 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.19 per share, for a total transaction of $803,818.20. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,833.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $344,044.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,193.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,049 shares of company stock valued at $11,348,684 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, grace capital purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.30. 139,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,172,551. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

