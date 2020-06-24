Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Shares Gap Up to $0.49

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.50, but opened at $0.49. Baytex Energy shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 66,691 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.80 to $0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 3.15.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Baytex Energy by 203.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,957,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 12,718,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Baytex Energy by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,567,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614,078 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Baytex Energy by 1,420.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,469,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,846,658 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Baytex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,313,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Baytex Energy by 328.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,937,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 3,019,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

About Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

