Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Shares Gap Up to $0.49

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.50, but opened at $0.49. Baytex Energy shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 66,691 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.80 to $0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.14.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 3.15.
About Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE)
Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.
