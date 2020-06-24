Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Raised to C$0.75

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective upped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.50 to C$0.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$0.30 price objective on Baytex Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$0.80 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. CIBC cut their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Firstegy lowered Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$0.50 target price on Baytex Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.36.

Baytex Energy stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.64. 6,182,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,217,638. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.27 and a 52-week high of C$2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.46, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $369.93 million and a P/E ratio of -0.14.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$336.61 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

