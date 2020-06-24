Beetle Coin (BEET) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $33,806.00

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 24th. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $794,838.07 and $33,806.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including $7.50, $33.94, $13.77 and $51.55. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00052735 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

BEET is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 230,040,294 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin . Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $51.55, $7.50, $50.98, $32.15, $13.77, $33.94, $20.33, $10.39, $18.94, $24.68 and $5.60. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

