Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.00 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) will report sales of $9.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.69 billion and the lowest is $8.17 billion. Best Buy posted sales of $9.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year sales of $42.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.52 billion to $43.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $44.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.14 billion to $45.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Instinet dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.52.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly sold 8,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $489,300.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 489,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,844,627.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $80,136.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,296.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 335,990 shares of company stock worth $26,031,920. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $84.96. The company had a trading volume of 128,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,090. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $91.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

