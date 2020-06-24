BetProtocol Reaches Market Cap of $1.78 Million (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. One BetProtocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BetProtocol has a total market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $54,635.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.06 or 0.01885999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00170570 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00049933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00113262 BTC.

About BetProtocol

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com . The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol

BetProtocol Token Trading

BetProtocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

