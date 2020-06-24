Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Shares Gap Down to $0.77

Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.81, but opened at $0.77. Biocept shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 29,037,683 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on BIOC. ValuEngine raised Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Biocept in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Biocept in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). Biocept had a negative net margin of 463.52% and a negative return on equity of 185.80%. The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biocept Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 457,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Biocept as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

