Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Raised to C$2.50

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target upped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 123.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.82.

BIR stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 597,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,801. The firm has a market cap of $292.53 million and a PE ratio of -2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.58 and a 12-month high of C$3.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.60.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

