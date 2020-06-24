Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Trading 88.1% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Planet has a market capitalization of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.69 or 0.00774648 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $236.94 or 0.02457554 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029071 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004435 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00257827 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00166421 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007493 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006005 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Bitcoin Planet

BTPL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net . Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

