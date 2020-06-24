BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $600,624.47

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 24th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, Trade Satoshi and Exmo. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $600,624.47 and $24,942.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.49 or 0.00594231 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00092902 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00071565 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000917 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 7,242,810,197 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, Graviex, Exrates, Exmo and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

