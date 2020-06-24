BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One BitGuild PLAT token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, ABCC and BitForex. BitGuild PLAT has a total market cap of $8,809.77 and $2,162.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded 33.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.96 or 0.01877430 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00170938 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00049723 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00113009 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Profile

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat . The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io . The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board

Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

