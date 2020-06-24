Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 1.8% of Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 919 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.54.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $9.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.16. 42,541,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,905,228. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

