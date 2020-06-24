Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Lowered by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,317 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 72,171 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 919 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded down $9.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.90. 39,815,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,905,228. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.19. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra raised Boeing to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.54.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

