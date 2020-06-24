BOMB Price Tops $0.90 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 24th. BOMB has a market cap of $830,060.74 and approximately $49,157.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB token can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00009682 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. Over the last week, BOMB has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028882 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,360.83 or 1.00528066 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001097 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00089025 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000055 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 921,461 tokens and its circulating supply is 920,673 tokens. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.