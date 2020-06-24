Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 279.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,911 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.32% of Boston Properties worth $46,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,597,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $640,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 47,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BXP traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.59. 21,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.00 and its 200-day moving average is $114.65. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.57 and a 52 week high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $2.39. The firm had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.83 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

In other Boston Properties news, Director Bruce W. Duncan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.47 per share, with a total value of $377,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.14 per share, for a total transaction of $980,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,890. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BXP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $145.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Boston Properties from $147.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.92.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

