Bounty0x Tops 24 Hour Volume of $460.00 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Bounty0x has a market cap of $219,246.16 and $460.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounty0x token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00044376 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.56 or 0.05203652 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002693 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00053890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00031625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002671 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a token. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

