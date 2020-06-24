Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Shares Gap Up to $22.43

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.10, but opened at $22.43. Boyd Gaming shares last traded at $21.49, with a volume of 111,269 shares.

BYD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Union Gaming Research lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 2.33.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $680.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.46 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $230,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,586,438.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William S. Boyd acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,607,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,546,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,716,000 after purchasing an additional 37,108 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

