BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Acquired by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,657 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in BP were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in BP by 454.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BP by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in BP by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 57,989 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 29,864 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its stake in BP by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 9,397 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the period. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.19. The company had a trading volume of 777,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,529,383. BP plc has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $79.80 billion, a PE ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average of $29.80.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $59.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BP plc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

BP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of BP from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.87.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

