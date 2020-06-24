Brian Distelburger Sells 15,175 Shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) President Brian Distelburger sold 15,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $272,846.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 3,581,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,394,147.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $161,700.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $151,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $141,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $144,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $129,200.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $121,900.00.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $113,700.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $122,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $103,100.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $105,100.00.

Shares of YEXT traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,819,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,033. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13. Yext Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.14 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 41.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.32%. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,683,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,870,000 after purchasing an additional 97,431 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,517,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,987,000 after purchasing an additional 303,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,442,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,035,000 after purchasing an additional 73,588 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,363,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,222,000 after purchasing an additional 514,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,607,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,143,000 after purchasing an additional 515,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Yext from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.61.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

