Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,184,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 651,443 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.1% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $992,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 45.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 532.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $311.30. 2,121,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,188,953. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.48. The firm has a market cap of $121.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.67%.

In other news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.65, for a total transaction of $17,760,171.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,809 shares of company stock worth $41,955,987 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

