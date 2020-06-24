Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6,326.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,329 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,577 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.06.

In other news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total value of $1,177,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.65, for a total value of $17,760,171.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,809 shares of company stock worth $41,955,987. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $5.11 on Wednesday, reaching $306.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,767. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $126.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.51.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.